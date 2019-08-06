Judge orders to proceed sex-trafficking lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): A Manhattan federal court judge on Monday decided that a sex trafficking lawsuit against dishonoured media mogul Harvey Weinstein can proceed.

Aspiring actress Kadian Noble, who has sued Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017, claimed that he assaulted her.

The late judge Robert Sweet previously dismissed part of the lawsuit, and Weinstein asked Judge Alison Nathan to freeze a related civil case while he appealed the decision to a higher court in an attempt to get the rest of the suit dismissed, reported Page Six.

Nathan said that she doesn't see any reason to permit Weinstein's request.

"Weinstein has failed to show that this case falls into the category of truly exceptional cases for which interlocutory appeal was designed," she wrote.

Noble said that Weinstein assaulted her and forced her to perform sex acts on him in front of a mirror in his room at Le Majestic hotel during the Cannes Film Festival in 2014, reported TMZ. (ANI)

