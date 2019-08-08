Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein

Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein's request to travel to Spain, Italy

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein's request to make a trip to Spain and Italy has been rejected by a judge.
Weinstein made the request in order to seek some consultation with director Giuseppe Tornator regarding a stage adaptation of the 1988 film 'Cinema Paradiso', reported Variety.
The disgraced producer's attorney, Arthur Aidala on Tuesday addressed a letter to justice James Burke seeking his permission for Weinstein to visit the European nations to meet Tornator, the director of the 1988 film, and composer Ennio Morricone.
The film was distributed to Weinstein and had won the 1990 Academy Award in the best foreign-language film.
The letter by the producer's attorney also included an appeal from Italian attorneys Bruno della Ragione and Filomena Cusano, who noted Weinstein's contributions to Italian cinema and stated that it was "crucial" for him to attend the meetings.
"We understand that he will be facing a potentially lengthy trial in the U.S. and that he is confident he will redeem himself during the trial," wrote the Italian attorneys.
The disgraced producer is awaiting trial in New York in September on the charges of rape and sexual assault. All the more, an ankle monitor has been fitted onto him and isn't allowed to make any travels outside New York or Connecticut without getting the court's permission.
Just a few days ago, a Manhattan federal court judge on Monday decided that a sex trafficking lawsuit against the producer can proceed. (ANI)

