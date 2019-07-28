Julia Butters shares memories of late Luke Perry from sets of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Julia Butters, one of the youngest actor from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' praised late actor Luke Perry and called him a saviour.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, walking down the memory lane, the actor renumerated the time she had penned a script of her own and suddenly a mini-disaster struck at the sets of the film when a gust of wind hit the western set at Universal Studios, making all her pages fly.

"Luke Perry just ran all over that set, catching the pages and collecting them. He put them in order and he stacked them up nicely," Butters told The Hollywood Reporter.

The young star memorized her western script, which she wrote for Tarantino collaborator Zoe Bell, and even performed it for the cast and crew during her downtime.

Perry, who died unexpectedly in March at age 52, played an actor in 'Lancer', the fictional western TV series.

Perry was not the only star with whom Butters had the opportunity to work in the film in which she steals the scenes as a child prodigy.

By the time the child artist got to feature in the star-packed table which also included Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, already had her part memorized. To make her comfortable during filming, the director would get down on the ground and speak to her on her level.

"He was really nice and went that extra step to direct me," Butters said.

She first met Leonardo DiCaprio on the sets and later spent time rehearsing lines with the actor at his home, where the Oscar winner welcomed her and her mother. The 'Titanic' actor gave Butters tips about how saying a word slightly differently -- or changing a facial expression just a little -- could do so much for a performance. (ANI)

