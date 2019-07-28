Julia Butters (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Julia Butters (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Julia Butters shares memories of late Luke Perry from sets of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Julia Butters, one of the youngest actor from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' praised late actor Luke Perry and called him a saviour.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, walking down the memory lane, the actor renumerated the time she had penned a script of her own and suddenly a mini-disaster struck at the sets of the film when a gust of wind hit the western set at Universal Studios, making all her pages fly.
"Luke Perry just ran all over that set, catching the pages and collecting them. He put them in order and he stacked them up nicely," Butters told The Hollywood Reporter.
The young star memorized her western script, which she wrote for Tarantino collaborator Zoe Bell, and even performed it for the cast and crew during her downtime.
Perry, who died unexpectedly in March at age 52, played an actor in 'Lancer', the fictional western TV series.
Perry was not the only star with whom Butters had the opportunity to work in the film in which she steals the scenes as a child prodigy.
By the time the child artist got to feature in the star-packed table which also included Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, already had her part memorized. To make her comfortable during filming, the director would get down on the ground and speak to her on her level.
"He was really nice and went that extra step to direct me," Butters said.
She first met Leonardo DiCaprio on the sets and later spent time rehearsing lines with the actor at his home, where the Oscar winner welcomed her and her mother. The 'Titanic' actor gave Butters tips about how saying a word slightly differently -- or changing a facial expression just a little -- could do so much for a performance. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:09 IST

Priyanka, Nick go lovey-dovey in Miami

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most talked-about couple right now. After Priyanka's grand birthday celebration, the couple is now winning hearts with their dreamy snapshots in Miami.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:33 IST

Meghan King Edmonds shares good news about her son's medical condition

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American television star Meghan King Edmonds has good news to share with her fans. The star revealed that her 13-month-old son Hart who is suffering from irreversible brain damage is doing well now.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:28 IST

Kevin Hart gives a piece of advice to fellow comedians

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart has given a piece of advice to his fellow comedians. He has told them to go beyond the serving as cogs in Hollywood's comedy industry to get growth in their careers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:10 IST

Mary J. Blige to cast in final season of 'Power: The final Betrayal'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will star next in the sixth and final season of 'Power: The final Betrayal,' which will air on Starz.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:45 IST

Here are few Hollywood music sensations to feature on Chance The...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, recently released his latest album 'The Big Day,' which features a scores of artist like Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Cutie's Ben Gibbard and Timbaland among ot

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:43 IST

Kim Kardashian considers daughter Chicago her 'twin'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American television host and supermodel Kim Kardashian feels that there is a strong resemblance between her daughter Chicago and herself.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:32 IST

'Criminal Minds' crewmember accuses Greg St. Johns of sexually...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): A 'Criminal Minds' crewmember has alleged that he was sexually harassed by his manager on set.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:55 IST

Nicki Minaj bashes her relationship critics

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Rapper Nicki Minaj has the guts to pick with her critics and this time it's not any other musician, but the people who are mocking her relationship with Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:39 IST

Caitlyn Jenner proud of daughter Kylie's success

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Reality star Caitlyn Jenner praised her daughter Kylie Jenner on the success of her cosmetic business.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:35 IST

Wishes pour in from scores of celebrities as Kriti Sanon turns 29 today

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon ringed in her 29th birthday on Saturday, her friends from the industry flooded the social media with their best wishes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:33 IST

Alex Rodriguez reveals he got ill while dancing at Jennifer...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez made a shocking revelation that he suffered from immense pain following the birthday bash of Jennifer Lopez in Miami on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:20 IST

Lindsay Lohan goes semi-topless for a perfect picture pose

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor-songwriter Lindsay Lohan shared a revealing picture of herself where she can be seen wearing a sequined pink dress with an unzipped back.

Read More
iocl