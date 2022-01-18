Julia Fox reunites with ex husband Peter Artemiev to celebrate son's first birthday

Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): Days after accusing her ex-husband Peter Artemiev of being an alcoholic and "deadbeat" dad, actor Julia Fox reunited with him to celebrate their son Valentino's first birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Fox posted a slew of pictures featuring throwback pictures of herself with her baby and ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

"My beautiful baby is 1 today!! Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don't deserve you but somehow we're here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are," the 31-year-old captioned the post.



As per Page Six, the reunion happened in New York City where the former couple posed for pictures as shutterbugs caught them walking through Manhattan with their little one.

Fox and her toddler were spotted sporting matching black outerwear for the outing, while dad donned black pants and a green button-down shirt.





The family reunion comes days after Fox apologized to Artemiev for calling him a "deadbeat" dad and an "alcoholic" in a social media rant over the holidays.

"All I want to say is, I'm sorry," Fox said on the latest episode of her 'Forbidden Fruits' podcast co-hosted by Niki Takesh, as per Page Six.

"You're not a deadbeat, I know that you're not, and I know that it wasn't that you weren't trying to see Valentino, it's that you weren't trying to see me," she admitted.

Fox went on to say that she lashed out at Artemiev at the time because she hadn't heard from him in "a month of more."

"Everyone had COVID, I had no help at all, whatsoever, and my friend was out and saw Peter out. Peter was saying something along the lines of, 'That bi*ch won't let me see my son.' And when that was relayed to me ... my blood boiled. I just snapped," she explained.

As Fox's romance with new beau Kanye West heats up, she claims that Artemiev's aversion to life in the spotlight has only intensified.

"He just is so not about this life. He doesn't give a f-k about it. He's, like, the most chillest, down-to-earth, authentic guy," Page Six quoted Fox saying in the podcast. (ANI)

