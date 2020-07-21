Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington to star in Netflix thriller 'Leave the World Behind'

Washington D.C. [USA] July 21 (ANI):): Actors Julia Roberts and Denzel Washinton are teaming up for the second time for 'Leave the World Behind', a family drama based on the upcoming Rumaan Alam novel, following their first collaboration -- the legal thriller 'The Pelican Brief' in 1993.

Netflix has nabbed the film rights to the novel, and the stars are attached to star in the lead roles. 'Mr. Robot' filmmaker Sam Esmail will be directing the forthcoming flick, from his own adapted script.

According to Variety, 'Leave the World Behind' is a story about two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong.

The 'Pretty Woman' star will play the mother of the family that rents a house, and the 65-year-old Washington will portray the homeowner's character.

The story chronicles the complexities of parenthood, race, and class -- along with how our closest bonds are reshaped in moments of crisis. 'Leave the World Behind' will be published by Ecco this October. (ANI)







