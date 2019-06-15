Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts reveals original script of 'Pretty Woman' had dark ending

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 22:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Who doesn't remember the sweet ending Julia Robert's character got in the 1990's hit film 'Pretty Woman'? Well, surprisingly, the original script of the movie had far from a pretty ending.
Speaking with fellow actor Patricia Arquette for Variety's Actors on Actors series recently, Roberts revealed that the screenplay she auditioned for in the first place was a far cry from the romantic-comedy that fans love today.
"So many, many, many years ago, one of my early auditions was for a movie called 3,000. Most people don't know that 3,000 was the original Pretty Woman script. That movie was really dark and the ending was really heavy," Arquette said at the beginning of her interview with Roberts.
Roberts revealed that the original script ended with her character being thrown "out of the car," before the driver "threw the money on top of her, as memory serves, and just drove away, leaving her in some dirty alley."
"So it really read like a gritty art movie. When you first read it, it was that incarnation," Arquette said.
Roberts explained that while she landed the role in '3,000', she thinks she "had no business being in a movie like that."
However, that version of the film was never executed because of the "small movie company" behind the script "folded over the weekend," according to Roberts.
"And by Monday, I didn't have a job," she added.
The script and its sole remaining producer ended up landing at Disney, which Roberts originally thought was odd.
"I thought, 'Went to Disney? Are they going to animate it?'" she told Arquette.
"Director Garry Marshall came on, and because he's a great human being, he felt it would only be fair to meet me since I had this job for three days and lost it. And they changed the whole thing. And it became more something that is in my wheelhouse," Roberts added.
"I couldn't do it then. I couldn't do it now," Roberts said of the initial script, adding, "Thank God it fell apart."
The two actors also discussed the pay gap in the Hollywood industry, as Arquette asked Roberts if her salaries early on in her career felt like "breaking that glass ceiling."
"It never felt like pressure. All the salaries in those days where there was just a lot of money to be spent making films -- in a comical way, I thought, OK, sure, this is ridiculous, but I'll be part of this party," Roberts said.
"I'm just walking in a path that Barbra Streisand has hacked out with a machete, so to be the gardener that's picking some weeds that have come up since these incredible women before me have made a path for all of us to be artists in our own right -- it was nice to feel that I had a little puzzle piece to that," she added.
Roberts said that she felt like she could be more picky with her projects after filming 'Sleeping with the Enemy.'
"I just had this instinct to stop doing anything if it didn't feel that passionate," she said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 23:11 IST

Kim Kardashian has the sweetest message for birthday girl North

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North has turned a year older today and the mother can't stop gushing about her daughter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 22:27 IST

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin call it quits after two years of dating

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): After announcing their engagement earlier in April, singer Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson are parting ways after two years of dating.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:51 IST

Oscar-nominated director Franco Zeffirelli dies at 96

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Oscar-nominated director Franco Zeffirelli passed away at 96.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:44 IST

'It' producer Roy Lee teams up with Emile Gladstone for horror project

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): After producing the horror film 'It', Roy Lee is all set to team up with Emile Gladstone for another horror project by Paramount Players.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:39 IST

That's on me: 'Dark Phoenix' director on movie's box office debacle

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): 'Dark Phoenix' witnessed the worst opening in the history of X-Men films, and the film's director Simon Kinberg has taken the onus of the loss upon himself to retrospect on the film having tanked at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:34 IST

Marcia Gay Harden joins cast of 'Pink Skies Ahead'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden is the latest addition to the cast of multi starrer 'Pink Skies Ahead', the first film from Greg Silverman's production banner Stampede.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:31 IST

Here's how Casey Affleck keeps his children grounded

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American actor Casey Affleck has the perfect mantra to raise children right.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:55 IST

Niall Horan drops hint about new album

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Here is good news for Niall Horan fans! The singer will be releasing a new song at the end of this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:49 IST

Bollywood film 'Sui Dhaaga' to compete at Shanghai International...

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer 'Sui Dhaaga- Made In India' has been selected to compete at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:00 IST

Justin Timberlake gives sweetest shout out to family after winning award

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake gushed over his wife and actor Jessica Biel and their son Silas during his acceptance speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:53 IST

Khloe Kardashian doesn't wish to see Jordyn Woods again

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian is not ready to make peace with Jordyn Woods even after Kylie Jenner has, for cheating on her sister's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 16:47 IST

Madonna feels Instagram is designed to make one feel bad

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Photo and video-sharing social networking site Instagram is packed with dozens of celebrity accounts. One such celebrity Madonna, who has almost 14 million followers, feels Instagram is designed "to make you feel bad."

Read More
iocl