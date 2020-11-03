Julianne Hough files for divorce from Brooks Laich five months after separation: reports

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): American actor and dancer Julianne Hough is officially calling it quits on her nearly three-year marriage to husband Brooks Laich, according to reports.

Fox News quoted TMZ reporting that the 32-year-old star Hough filed the divorce papers on Monday (local time) in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine: "They were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she's happier having her freedom. Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

In May, the former couple first announced they were going their separate ways.

They said in a joint statement to People Magazine at the time, "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Hough and the 37-year-old ice hockey player Laich married in 2017. Rumours of relationship troubles intensified earlier this year after the pair revealed they weren't quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge Hough was living in her Los Angeles home while Laich was at his place in Idaho.



However, just in September, reports surfaced that the pair were headed towards reconciliation.

At the time, a source told People magazine that they were "definitely working on their marriage again."

The insider added that "reconciliation is looking more and more likely."

And in July, a source told Us Weekly that "they are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them."

The insider added: "But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back."

Similarly, Laich was "definitely still open to getting back together with Julianne," an insider previously told People Magazine.

They said, "If that were an option, he would be all in. Her friends and family love him, and everyone is pulling for him. He's a great guy, and they would love to see Julianne give things another chance."

As per Fox News, following the split news, the two routinely supported one another publicly and have even commented on one another's social media posts over the past several months. (ANI)

