Julianne Moore believes the term 'aging gracefully' is 'totally sexist'

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Hollywood star Julianne Moore recently said that she believes the term "aging gracefully" is "totally sexist.". She explained that 'there's so much judgment' in the term.

According to Fox News, while talking for a magazine's cover story, the 'Boogie Nights' star said, "There's so much judgment inherent in the term."

She added, "Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is. It's part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"



Moore claimed the term as sexist because it's only used to describe women. "Shouldn't aging be about inner growth?" Moore said.

Moore's Hollywood career took off in the early 1990s. She earned Oscar nominations for her roles in 'Boogie Nights', 'The End of the Affair', 'Far From Heaven' and 'The Hours'.

Moore is also known for her roles in 'The Big Lebowski', 'The Kids Are All Right', 'Hannibal' and 'Crazy, Stupid, Love'. (ANI)

