Julianne Moore gets candid about power of films, building career

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): As she walked up the stage to receive her Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, actor Julianne Moore got candid about the power of films and how one shapes their career.
Moore highlighted the contribution of films in reducing physical distance and political divides.
"When you have physical distance, and things that you don't understand, it's very hard to have empathy, unless you see it, unless you know it. And one of the ways to learn about it is through film," Variety quoted Moore as saying.
Moore also opened up about how one chooses films at the beginning of their career and added, "At the beginning of your career, as a young actor, you don't care what you do, because you just want to have a job. You do whatever's available."
She continued, "I've always felt that it's my responsibility to find [great roles], to seek them out, to find the directors I want to work with. Right now, for the first time, I'm starting to develop material for myself."
"You don't know how something is going to strike you, and why it strikes you. You just have to continually look. And then you find it," Moore added further.
She also shared how she advices her children.
"I always tell my children, 'Follow your interests, because you don't know where they'll lead you.' I never imagined that my interest in language and story would lead me to cinema. And it has."
The opening ceremony at the festival commemorated the 30th anniversary of Czechoslovakia's velvet revolution and emphasised the need to keep 'reiterating' history.
"It's important to keep reiterating that history so people understand what it was like for people to live in such a regime. It's easy to forget. And I think now, historically, when we are feeling like there's lots of hostility and lots of unrest, it's important for us all to remind ourselves of what was very recent history, in order for it not to repeat itself."
Moore's 'After the Wedding' is a remake an Oscar-nominated Danish-language film by Susanne Bier. The remake is directed by her husband Bart Freundlich who also attended the festival with Moore.
'After the Wedding' is the husband and wife's fourth project together where Moore is producing for the first time. (ANI)

