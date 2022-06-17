Julianne Moore, Oscar Issac star in Spotify's 'Case 63' podcast

Washington [US], June 16 (ANI): Hollywood actors Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac are ready to star on the audio-streaming platform, Spotify's, latest podcast titled 'Case 63'. Both the actors are executive producers on the podcast as well.

According to Variety, 'Case 63' tells the story of a psychiatrist, Eliza Knight, played by Moore who names one of her puzzling patients as Case 63 aka Issac. Eliza happens to record all the sessions of his patient, who claims that he is actually a time traveller.

However, these therapeutic sessions soon turn out to be threatening as the boundary between reality and impossibility is blurred.



Originally produced in Chile's Santiago, 'Case 63' is an adaptation of Spotify's new scripted podcast. In fact, 'Case 63' was the most-listened podcast in Latin America, reported Variety.

Originally penned by Julio Rojas, the English version of 'Case 63', directed by Eliza Knight, is produced by the Gimlet Studio of Spotify, Moore's production house FortySix, and Issac's production company Mad Gene Media.

The podcast is geared up to release in the latter half of 2022, reported Variety.

For the unversed, Julianne Moore's Hollywood career took off in the early 1990s. She earned Oscar nominations for her roles in 'Boogie Nights', 'The End of the Affair', 'Far From Heaven' and 'The Hours'.

Also, Oscar Issac is one of the notable American actors who featured in films like ' A Most Violent Year', 'Life Itself, and 'Dune' to name a few. (ANI)

