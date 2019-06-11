Patricia Clarkson and Julianne Moore
Patricia Clarkson and Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson to be honoured at Karlovy Film Festival

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American actors Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson will be honoured at the 54th Karlovy International Film Festival.
The leading film festival in Central and Eastern Europe will present the two actors with a Crystal Globe for their outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, confirmed Variety.
Moore is set to attend the screening of her film 'After the Wedding' with her husband and film's director, Bart Freundlich along with her co-star Billy Crudup.
Premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier, the film is the remake of an Oscar-nominated Danish film by Susanne Bier. Moore has already won an Oscar for 'Still Alice' and was nominated for the award four more times.
Apart from 'After the Wedding', the festival will also screen Moore-starrer 'The Myth of Fingerprints', which is also helmed by Freundlich.
Meanwhile, Clarkson will be there for her film 'Learning to Drive', helmed by Isabel Coixet. The actor has been nominated for an Oscar for her 'Pieces of April'.
Along with Moore and Clarkson, actor Casey Affleck will also attend the event for the screening of 'Light of My Life', written, directed and produced by him.
The festival will commence on June 28 and continue till July 6 with the screening of 'Late Night' starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:23 IST

Happy 10 year anniversary: Miley Cyrus wishes Liam Hemsworth

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus slammed rumours of her split with Liam Hemsworth by wishing him a happy tenth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:28 IST

Sonakshi Sinha announces her forthcoming film

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday dropped a major surprise for her fans as the actor announced her forthcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:22 IST

Shahid Kapoor shares 'Falling Apart' dialogue promo from 'Kabir Singh'

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen as an angry, vengeful man in his forthcoming film 'Kabir Singh', shared a 'Falling Apart dialogue promo' on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:58 IST

Cardi B, Will Smith enjoy their 'face-swap' clip

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B with actor Will Smith's face? The latter shared a funny fan-made clip on Instagram, where Cardi B's face has been digitally swapped for his.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:51 IST

'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' set to release in August in India

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Good news for all fans awaiting the release of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'. The film will hit theatres in India on August 9 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 21:25 IST

Hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' from Ayushmann...

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Just a few days are left to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Article 15' and the makers of the movie dropped their vigorous and hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 20:54 IST

Cardi B gets 'emotional' as daughter Kulture turns 11-months

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B got emotional as she shared a picture of her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus who completed 11-months on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:38 IST

Adnan Sami's Twitter hacked, in same manner as Big B's account defaced

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): The Twitter account of singer Adnan Sami was allegedly hacked on Tuesday by Turkish hackers Ayyildiz Tim, Turkish Cyber Army, the same group responsible for the recent defacement of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:01 IST

Leaving baby behind for 'Trooping the Colour' was 'difficult'...

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): As she headed for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle experienced a tough time leaving behind her son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:53 IST

Demi Lovato's drug dealer charged for shoplifting, possessing heroin

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): The man who is believed to have supplied singer Demi Lovato drugs that gave her a near-fatal overdose in July last year, is now facing three misdemeanour counts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:00 IST

Lil Xan under probe for pulling a gun on a man

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American rapper Nicholas Diego Leanos, popularly known as Lil Xan is being investigated for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon on a man.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:11 IST

'Udhal Ho' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal' to be out June 12

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): After 'Aila Re' a song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production 'Malaal', another peppy number 'Udhal Ho' from the same flick is set to be released on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl