Julianne Moore, Patricia Clarkson to be honoured at Karlovy Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American actors Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson will be honoured at the 54th Karlovy International Film Festival.

The leading film festival in Central and Eastern Europe will present the two actors with a Crystal Globe for their outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema, confirmed Variety.

Moore is set to attend the screening of her film 'After the Wedding' with her husband and film's director, Bart Freundlich along with her co-star Billy Crudup.

Premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier, the film is the remake of an Oscar-nominated Danish film by Susanne Bier. Moore has already won an Oscar for 'Still Alice' and was nominated for the award four more times.

Apart from 'After the Wedding', the festival will also screen Moore-starrer 'The Myth of Fingerprints', which is also helmed by Freundlich.

Meanwhile, Clarkson will be there for her film 'Learning to Drive', helmed by Isabel Coixet. The actor has been nominated for an Oscar for her 'Pieces of April'.

Along with Moore and Clarkson, actor Casey Affleck will also attend the event for the screening of 'Light of My Life', written, directed and produced by him.

The festival will commence on June 28 and continue till July 6 with the screening of 'Late Night' starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling. (ANI)

