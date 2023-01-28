Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson's 'Dead Day' series' order cancelled!

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): The planned 'Dead Day' comic book adaptation from 'Vampire Diaries' writers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson is no longer proceeding at Peacock.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, despite the fact that the drama was immediately ordered to series at the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service back in January 2022, the decision has been made. The series' creators, executive producers, and co-showrunners were to be Plec and Williamson, with Universal Television serving as the series' producer. Plec is still bound by the terms of the overall contract she signed with UTV in 2020. A person with knowledge of the matter claims that the studio intends to shop "Dead Day" to other outlets. The series was preemptively purchased by Peacock, thus this will be the first time it has been made available to other buyers.



She continues to produce "The Girls on the Bus" for Plec at HBO Max, and she has started working on the mystery drama "Freeman" for Peacock. Additionally, she has projects planned at Peacock, Amazon, and Netflix. Williamson is an executive producer on the fifth "Scream" movie, which just came out, and co-wrote the screenplay with another writer for the Peacock slasher movie "Sick," which will be released later this year.

As per a report by Variety, the cancellation of Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre's series adaptation of the young adult novel series "Vampire Academy" after one season was announced just before the news of "Dead Day's" impending cancellation.

Per the official logline, "Dead Day" follows "an ensemble of characters as they navigate the annual 'dead day,' when for one night the dead come back to complete unfinished business, be that to celebrate a night back on earth or to torment the living." (ANI)

