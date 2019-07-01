The cast of Jumanji (Image courtesy: Instagram)
The cast of Jumanji (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Jumanji: The Next Level' official trailer features new adventures in jungle

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:45 IST

New Delhi (India), July 01 (ANI): Sony has released the first trailer of Dwayne "the rock" Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level', the sequel to 2017 hit.
In the trailer, Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black head back to the jungle only to find that the virtual world situated inside a video game has changed since the last time they were there.
The twist in the sequel is that the grandfathers, played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, of two of the original players, get transported into the world of Jumanji as Johnson and Hart.
"I have one important question, who is Jumanji," Johnson's character asks.
To which Hart replies with another question, "Is that Barbara's boy?"
Released in 2017, 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' was an American fantasy adventure based on a story by McKenna, was the second installment of the Jumanji franchise. The film did remarkably well on the box office.
Penned by Scott Rosenberg and Jake Kasdan, the film is directed by Jeff Pinker. The film will premiere on December 13. (ANI)

