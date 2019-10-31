A still from the trailer (Image Courtesy: YouTube)
'Jumanji: The Next Level' trailer features the gang on a new adventure

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The makers of Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level' have released the final trailer of the flick, which is sure to leave movie buffs wanting for more.
While the first trailer which released back in July took fans on an adventurous ride, the latest gives a better insight into the film, showcasing a few new members like Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.
The two will be joining Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, who are reprising their roles from the previous flick.
In the new trailer, the star cast heads back to the jungle only to find that the virtual world situated inside a video game has changed since the last time they were there.
The twist in the sequel is that the grandfathers, played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, of two of the original players, get transported into the world of Jumanji as Johnson and Hart.
The trailer also showcases a few other locations including a desert and some snowy mountains near a palace, giving a feel of an intense forthcoming quest.
Released in 2017, 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' was an American fantasy adventure based on a story by McKenna which was the second instalment in the Jumanji franchise. The film did remarkably well at the box office.
Penned by Scott Rosenberg and Jake Kasdan, the film has been directed by Jeff Pinker. The film will premiere on December 13. (ANI)

