Poster of 'Just Mercy', Image courtesy: Twitter

'Just Mercy' trailer: Michael Jordan, Brie Larson fight for Jamie Foxx's freedom

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): The trailer of Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson's upcoming film 'Just Mercy' is finally out and it is everything!

The pursuit of justice is never short or easy. That's at the heart of 'Just Mercy', where Jordon and Larson's characters prepare for an epic legal battle fighting for justice and Foxx's freedom.

The intriguing trailer of the upcoming film was shared on the movie's official Twitter handle, writing, "This is about all of us. Based on a true story, #JustMercy arrives in theaters this December."


The upcoming drama is based on a true story and features Jordan with Oscar winners Larson and Foxx to tell the riveting legal drama of a lawyer's fight to free a wrongly-convicted man from death row.

The recently released trailer features Jordan as Bryan Stevenson, the young lawyer who teams up with Eva Ansley (Larson), who has been advocating for wrongfully convicted local Alabamians.

The duo teams up to tackle the case of Walter McMillan (Foxx)--a man on death row wrongfully convicted for a murder that has little to no evidence tying him to the crime.

The 2 minute 24 seconds trailer opens with Stevenson asking McMillian to tell him how he ended up behind bars.

"The first time I visited death row, I wasn't expecting to meet somebody the same age as me," Jordan's character can be heard saying at the beginning of the trailer.

When Jordan's Stevenson tells his mother that he wants to fight for McMillian because he could have ended up in the same situation like him, his mother says that he is going to upset a lot of people by representing McMillian in court.

"You always taught me to fight for people who need help the most," Jordan's character can be heard telling his mother.

After McMillian initially turns down Stevenson's offer to help him, Stevenson opens a centre to help prisoners on death row with the help of Eva Ansley (Larson).

Stevenson ultimately earns McMillian's trust when he goes out of his way. The second part of the trailer features a montage of McMillian in prison, as well as glimpses of Stevenson defending him in court. As the two men continue to work together to combat injustice, they form a strong bond.

"It's never too late for justice," Stevenson can be heard saying in a voiceover as McMillian struggles in prison.

The trailer concludes with glimpses of Stevenson preparing for the case and ends with the voiceover, "If we can look at
ourself closely, we can change this world for the better. We all need grace. We all need mercy."

'Just Mercy' is based on the case of Walter McMillan, an African-American death-row prisoner who was exonerated in 1993 after being convicted for a 1986 murder in Alabama. Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, took on McMillan's case in 1988 which was his first case as an attorney, reported Variety.

The cast also includes Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, Rob Morgan, and O'Shea Jackson. Jr. Destin Daniel Cretton directed the upcoming drama from his adaptation of Stevenson's 2014 best-selling book 'Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption', which won a number of awards.

'Just Mercy' will have its world premiere on September 6 at the Toronto International Film Festival and will open in limited release on December 25 before its worldwide release on January 10, next year. (ANI)

