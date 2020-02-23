'Just Mercy' wins Outstanding Motion Picture, Lizzo nabs Entertainer of the Year at NACCP Image Awards 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 23 (ANI): Warner Bros.' legal drama 'Just Mercy' swept the top film awards at the 51st annual NAACP Awards. The star-studded award ceremony took place on Saturday night (local time) in Los Angeles with Lizzo being named Entertainer of the Year.

According to Variety, 'Just Mercy' took home best motion picture, ensemble, best actor (Michael B. Jordan) and supporting actor (Jamie Foxx). The best actress prize for Jordan Peele's home invasion thriller 'Us,' went to Lupita N'yongo.

Meanwhile, Rihanna accepted the prestigious President's Award for her philanthropy work. The pop singer took the stage to say, "We can only fix this world together - we can't do it divided," and received thunderous applause.



Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Regina King and Tyler Perry were nominated Entertainer of the Year alongside Lizzo.



On Friday night, in a pre-telecast ceremony, some of the other winners were announced. OWN's (Oprah Winfrey Network's ) 'Greenleaf' nabbed the best drama series prize while ABC's 'black-ish' was named best comedy.

Beyonce led all 2020 NAACP nominees with 8 nods in total and won six awards on Friday including female artist, album for 'Homecoming: The Live Experience', soundtrack/compilation for 'The Lion King: The Gift' and outstanding duo/group for her 'Brown Skin Girl' collaboration with Saint Jhn, Wizkid and her daughter Blue Ivy, who contributed guest vocals.

Variety reported the complete list of NAACP winners as:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Bassett

Billy Porter

Lizzo: WINNER

Regina King

Tyler Perry

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

"Dolemite is My Name" (Netflix)

"Harriet" (Focus Features)

"Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER

"Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

"Us" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman - "21 Bridges" (STX Films)

Daniel Kaluuya - "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

Eddie Murphy - "Dolemite is My Name" (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER

Winston Duke - "Us" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Alfre Woodard - "Clemency" (Neon)

Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith - "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong'o - "Us" (Universal Pictures): WINNER

Naomie Harris - "Black and Blue" (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER

Leslie Odom, Jr. - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

Sterling K. Brown - "Waves" (A24)

Tituss Burgess - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes - "Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - "Dolemite is My Name" (Netflix)

Janelle Monae - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

Jennifer Lopez - "Hustlers" (STX Films)

Marsai Martin - "Little" (Universal Pictures): WINNER

Octavia Spencer - "Luce" (Neon)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith - "Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

Marsai Martin - "Little" (Universal Pictures): WINNER

Rob Morgan - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shahadi Wright Joseph - "Us" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

"Dolemite is My Name" (Netflix)

"Harriet" (Focus Features)

"Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures): WINNER

"Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

"Us" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

"Clemency" (Neon)

"Dolemite is My Name" (Netflix): WINNER

"Luce" (Neon)

"Queen & Slim" (Universal Pictures)

"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Alfre Woodard - "The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios)

Donald Glover - "The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios)

James Earl Jones - "The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios): WINNER

Lupita Nyong'o - "Serengeti" (Discovery Channel)

Sterling K. Brown - "Frozen II" (Walt Disney Studios)

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Ballers" (HBO)

"black-ish" (ABC): WINNER

"Dear White People" (Netflix)

"grown-ish" (Freeform)

"The Neighborhood" (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" (ABC): WINNER

Cedric The Entertainer - "The Neighborhood" (CBS)

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson - "Ballers" (HBO)

Tracy Morgan - "The Last O.G." (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning - "Dear White People" (Netflix)

Jill Scott - "First Wives Club" (BET+)

Tiffany Haddish - "The Last O.G." (TBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish " (ABC): WINNER

Yara Shahidi - "grown-ish" (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)

Deon Cole - "black-ish" (ABC): WINNER

Laurence Fishburne - "black-ish" (ABC)

Terry Crews - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)

Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey - "grown-ish" (Freeform)

Loretta Devine - "Family Reunion" (Netflix)

Marsai Martin - "black-ish" (ABC): WINNER

Regina Hall - "Black Monday" (Showtime)

Tichina Arnold - "The Neighborhood" (CBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

"Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)

"Greenleaf" (OWN): WINNER

"Queen Sugar" (OWN)

"The Chi" (Showtime)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter - "Pose" (FX Networks)

Forest Whitaker - "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

Omari Hardwick - "Power" (Starz): WINNER

Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett - "9-1-1" (FOX): WINNER

Regina King - "Watchmen" (HBO)

Rutina Wesley - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

Simone Missick - "All Rise" (CBS)

Viola Davis - "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo - "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito - "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau - "Claws" (TNT): WINNER

Nigel Thatch - "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce - "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" (Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

C.C.H. Pounder - "NCIS: New Orleans" (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield - "Greenleaf" (OWN): WINNER

Lyric Ross - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Tina Lifford - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

"American Son" (Netflix)

"Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)

"Native Son" (HBO)

"True Detective" (HBO)

"When They See Us" (Netflix): WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris - "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Ethan Henry Herisse - "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Idris Elba - "Luther" (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome - "When They See Us" (Netflix): WINNER

Mahershala Ali - "True Detective" (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis - "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union - "Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington - "American Son" (Netflix)

Niecy Nash - "When They See Us" (Netflix): WINNER

Octavia Spencer - "Truth Be Told" (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

"Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools" (PBS)

"Surviving R. Kelly" (Lifetime)

"The Breakfast Club" (Re)

"The Story of God with Morgan Freeman" (National Geographic)

"Unsung" (TV One): WINNER

Outstanding Talk Series

"Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch): WINNER

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"The Real" (Syndicated)

"The Shop: Uninterrupted" (HBO)

"The Tamron Hall Show" (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

"Iyanla: Fix My Life" (OWN)

"Lip Sync Battle" (Paramount Network)

"Rhythm + Flow" (Netflix): WINNER

"Sunday Best" (BET Networks)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

"2019 Black Girls Rock!" (BET Networks)

"Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones" (Netflix)

"Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce" (Netflix): WINNER

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal" (Netflix)

Outstanding Children's Program

"Doc McStuffins" (Disney Junior)

"Family Reunion" (Netflix): WINNER

"Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History" (Netflix)

"Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest" (Disney XD)

"Motown Magic" (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Caleel Harris - "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Lonnie Chavis - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Lyric Ross - "This Is Us" (NBC)

Marsai Martin - "black-ish" (ABC): WINNER

Miles Brown - "black-ish" (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Angela Rye - "Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall" (BET Networks)

Jada Pinkett Smith - "Red Table Talk" (Facebook Watch): WINNER

Lester Holt - "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" (NBC)

Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro - "The View" (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Iyanla Vanzant - "Iyanla: Fix My Life" (OWN)

LL Cool J - "Lip Sync Battle" (Paramount Network)

Regina Hall - "2019 BET Awards" (BET Networks)

Steve Harvey - "Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC): WINNER

Wayne Brady - "Let's Make A Deal" (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Blair Underwood - "Dear White People" (Netflix)

David Alan Grier - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

Kelly Rowland - "American Soul" (BET Networks): WINNER

MAJOR. - "STAR" (FOX)

Sanaa Lathan - "The Affair" (Showtime)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

"Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool" (Eagle Rock Entertainment)

"The Black Godfather" (Netflix)

"The Apollo" (HBO)

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (Magnolia Pictures): WINNER

"True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality" (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)

"Free Meek" (Prime Video)

"Hitsville: The Making of Motown" (Showtime): WINNER

"Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce" (Netflix)

"Martin: The Legacy of A King" (BET Networks)

"ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke" (Netflix)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Cord Jefferson - "The Good Place" - Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC): WINNER

Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce - "One Day at a Time" - Ghosts (Netflix)

Jason Kim - "Barry" - Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday (HBO)

Karen Gist, Peter Saji - "Mixed-ish" - Let Your Hair Down (ABC)

Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" - Steve King's Comments Meet Trevor Noah: Racism Detective (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury - "When They See Us" - Part Four (Netflix)

Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson - "Watchmen" - The Extraordinary Being (HBO)

Nichelle Tramble Spellman - "Truth Be Told" - Monster (Apple TV+): WINNER

Nkechi Okoro Carroll - "All American" - Hussle & Motivate (The CW)

Pat Charles - "Black Lightning" - The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son (The CW)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Cas Sigers-Beedles - "Twas the Chaos Before Christmas" (BET)

Melissa Bustamante - "A Christmas Winter Song" (Lifetime)

Patrik-Ian Polk - "Being Mary Jane" (BET Networks)

Suzan-Lori Parks - "Native Son" (HBO): WINNER

Yvette Nicole Brown - "Always a Bridesmaid" (BET Networks) 51st NAACP Image Awards' Nominees Announcement Release

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Chinonye Chukwu - "Clemency" (Neon)

Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham - "Just Mercy" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Doug Atchison - "Brian Banks" (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)

Jordan Peele - "Us" (Universal Pictures): WINNER

Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams - "GLOW" - Outward Bound (Netflix): WINNER

Justin Tipping - "Black Monday" -7042 (Showtime)

Ken Whittingham - "Atypical" - Road Rage Paige (Netflix)

Randall Winston - "Grace and Frankie" - The Pharmacy (Netflix)

Shaka King - "Shrill" - Pool (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay - "When They See Us" - Part Four (Netflix)

Carl H. Seaton, Jr. - "Snowfall" - Hedgehogs (FX Networks)

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson - "Power" - Forgot About Dre (STARZ): WINNER

Debbie Allen - "Grey's Anatomy" - Silent All These Years (ABC)

Jet Wilkinson - "The Chi" - The Scorpion and the Frog (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Codie Elaine Oliver - "Black Love" (OWN)

Janice Cooke - "I Am Sombody's Child: The Regina Louise Story (Lifetime)

Kenny Leon - "American Son" (Netflix)

Rashid Johnson - "Native Son (HBO): WINNER

Russ Parr - "The Bobby Debarge Story" (TV One)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Chiwetel Ejiofor - "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind" (Netflix): WINNER

Jordan Peele - "Us" (Universal Pictures)

Kasi Lemmons - "Harriet" (Focus Features)

Mati Diop - "Atlantics" (Les Films du Bal Presente en Co-Production avec Cinekap et Frakas Productions en Co-Production avec Arte France Cinema et Canal+ International for Netflix)

Reginald Hudlin - "The Black Godfather" (Netflix)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Album

"Cuz I Love You" - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

"Homecoming: The Live Album" - Beyonce (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER

"I Used To Know H.E.R." - H.E.R. (RCA Records)

"Sketchbook" - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

"Worthy" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding New Artist

Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records): WINNER

Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)

Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records): WINNER

Khalid (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

MAJOR. (BOE Music Group/EMPIRE)

PJ Morton (Morton Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyonce (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER

Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

H.E.R. (RCA Records)

India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song - Traditional

"Enough" - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

"Jerome" - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

"Spirit" - Beyonce (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER

"Stand Up" - Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)

"Steady Love" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding Song - Contemporary

"Before I Let Go" - Beyonce (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER

"Hard Place" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)

"Juice" - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

"Talk" - Khalid (RCA Records)

"Motivation" - Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

"Brown Skin Girl" - Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, Beyonce & Wizkid (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER

"No Guidance" - Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

"Say So" - PJ Morton feat. JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)

"Shea Butter Baby" - Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

"Show Me Love" - Alicia Keys feat. Miguel (RCA Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

"Carib" - David Sanchez (Ropeadope)

"Center of The Heart" - Najee (Shanachie)

"Love & Liberation" - Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz): WINNER

"SoulMate" - Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)

"The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron" - Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

"I Made It Out" - John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)

"Laughter" - Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)

"Love Theory" - Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records): WINNER

"Not Yet" - Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)

"Victory" - The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

"Hard Place" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)

"Juice" - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records): WINNER

"No Guidance" - Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

"Steady Love" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

"Talk" - Khalid (RCA Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

"Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)

"Queen & Slim The Soundtrack" - Various Artists (Motown Records)

"The Lion King: The Gift" - Beyonce w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records): WINNER

"The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" - Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)

"Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" - Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)

LITERATURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

"New Daughters of Africa" - Margaret Busby (HarperCollins Publishers)

"Out of Darkness, Shining Light" - Petina Gappah (Simon and Schuster)

"Red at the Bone" - Jacqueline Woodson (Riverhead Books PRH)

"The Revisioners" - Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press): WINNER

"The Water Dancer" - Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

"Breathe: A Letter to My Sons" - Dr. Imani Perry (Beacon Press)

"Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow" - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Penguin Press)

"The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations" - Toni Morrison (Alfred A. Knopf): WINNER

"The Yellow House" - Sarah M. Broom (Grove Atlantic)

"What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays" - Damon Young (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

"American Spy" - Lauren Wilkinson (Random House)

"I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer" - Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary): WINNER

"More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty " - Erica Campbell (Howard Books)

"Such A Fun Age" - Kiley Reid (Penguin Publishing Group)

"The Farm" - Joanne Ramos (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

"Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System" - Cyntoia Brown-Long (Atria Books)

"Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward" - Valerie Jarrett (Viking Press)

"More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)" - Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press): WINNER

"My Name Is Prince" - Randee St. Nicholas (HarperCollins Publishers)

"The Beautiful Ones" - Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by), (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

"Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous" - Farah Merhi (Tiller Press)

"Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish)" - Candace E. Wilkins (New Season Books)

"More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty" - Erica Campbell (Howard Books)

"Vegetables Unleashed" - Jose Andres (HarperCollins Publishers)

"Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America" - Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing): WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

"A Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland" - DaMaris B. Hill (Bloomsbury Publishing)

"Felon: Poems" - Reginald Dwayne Betts (W.W. Norton Company): WINNER

"Honeyfish" - Lauren K. Alleyne (New Issues Poetry and Prose)

"Mistress" - Chet'la Sebree (New Issue Poetry and Prose)

"The Tradition" - Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

"A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation" - Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator), (Neal Porter Books / Holiday House Publishing Inc)

"Hair Love" - Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Kokila)

"Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment" - Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator), (Aladdin Books)

"Ruby Finds a Worry" - Tom Percival (Bloomsbury Publishing)

"Sulwe" - Lupita Nyong'o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR): WINNER

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

"Around Harvard Square" - C.J. Farley (Akashic Books): WINNER

"Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl's Brave Fight to Walk" - Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author), (Scholastic Inc.)

"Hot Comb" - Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator), (Drawn and Quarterly)

"I'm Not Dying with You Tonight" - Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author), (Sourcebooks Fire)

"The Forgotten Girl" - India Hill Brown (Scholastic Inc.)

(ANI)

