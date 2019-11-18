'Justice League': Stars step out and call for release of fabled 'Snyder Cut'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): As director Zach Snyder's film 'Justice League' clocked two years of its release on Sunday, several stars came out to demand the release of 'Synder Cut,' a rumoured version of the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in May 2017, filmmaker Zack Snyder stepped down as director of 'Justice League' after the death of his daughter, Autumn Snyder, so he could be with his family. Director Joss Whedon took charge of the Warner Bros./DC superhero team-up movie to write new scenes and to complete the project through reshoots.

But the frenzied fans have always wondered what the film could have been had Snyder completed his vision. In the intervening years, there has been a groundswell of fans asking Warner Bros. to release the 'Snyder Cut'.

The call for the imaginary version has continued to capture the imagination of a segment of fans for the past two years, and in recent weeks it has come to the forefront once again. 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa added fuel to the fire this month by reiterating comments he's made over the years -- saying that he'd seen the cut.

And on Sunday, Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in Justice League, tweeted "#ReleasetheSnyderCut." The film's Cyborg actor Ray Fisher also lent his support. A few hours later, Snyder himself retweeted Gadot, and Batman actor Ben Affleck added his voice to the mix soon after. (ANI)

