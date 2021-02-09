Justice Smith, Michelle Rodriguez join 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): Actors Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith have joined the cast of Paramount and eOne's 'Dungeons and Dragons' feature adaptation.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Goldstein and John Frzancis Daley, the duo behind New Line's sleeper hit 'Game Night', are set to direct the film based on the popular fantasy role-playing game from Wizards on the Coast.

The upcoming adaptation also stars actor Chris Pine. Goldstein and Daley, who are helming the film, have also written the latest version of the script based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio.



Rodriguez, widely known for her work in the 'Fast and Furious' movies, and Smith, who starred in 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu', have closed deals for the forthcoming film.

Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing, with eOne distributing in the U.K. and Canada, and Paramount distributing it in the rest of the world. Jeremy Latcham is bankrolling via his deal with eOne, Hasbro's entertainment arm. Hasbro's Brian Goldner is also producing.

The popular game is known for its war games, treasure hunts, camaraderie, and reversals of fortune, all in a fantasy setting that combines humans, elves, orcs, and hundreds of other creatures. The game famously uses multi-sided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host known as the Dungeon Master. It is not known whether the story is a straight-up fantasy or incorporates the storytelling and game-playing aspects.

Apart from the upcoming adaptation, Rodriguez has 'F9' in the pipeline for May 28, 2021 release. Meanwhile, Smith recently wrapped up shooting for 'Jurassic World: Dominion' for Universal in which he reprises his character from 2018's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'. The actor was last seen opposite Elle Fanning in the romance drama 'All the Bright Places'. (ANI)

