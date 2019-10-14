Justin Bieber crafts neckpiece for wife Hailey

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Newly-married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are certainly enjoying married life.

The singer recently put his fashion designer skills together to make a cute necklace for the 22-year-old star.

"I made her necklace," he shared on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a snap of Hailey posing with the custom piece.

The jewellery seems to be crafted with bright yellow and brownish-black beads. Hailey paired the neckpiece with her "Wifey" and golden earrings.



Justin and Hailey had first exchanged vows a year ago at a New York City courthouse after a rekindled romance.

They walked down the aisle in a second and larger ceremony on Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina.

The star-studded guest-list included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Justin's manager Scooter Braun.

Justin and Hailey, who first met in 2009, sparked romance rumours in 2015. After calling it quits, Justin reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

However, Selena and Justin split in March 2018. Hailey and Justin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018. (ANI)

