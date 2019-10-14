Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Justin Bieber crafts neckpiece for wife Hailey

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Newly-married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are certainly enjoying married life.
The singer recently put his fashion designer skills together to make a cute necklace for the 22-year-old star.
"I made her necklace," he shared on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a snap of Hailey posing with the custom piece.
The jewellery seems to be crafted with bright yellow and brownish-black beads. Hailey paired the neckpiece with her "Wifey" and golden earrings.

Justin and Hailey had first exchanged vows a year ago at a New York City courthouse after a rekindled romance.
They walked down the aisle in a second and larger ceremony on Monday at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina.
The star-studded guest-list included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Justin's manager Scooter Braun.
Justin and Hailey, who first met in 2009, sparked romance rumours in 2015. After calling it quits, Justin reunited with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.
However, Selena and Justin split in March 2018. Hailey and Justin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:56 IST

Proud moment: Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza congratulate Prof Abhijit...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): "Proud moment for us," said Farhan Akhtar as he congratulated Prof Abhijit Banerjee who shares the Nobel Prize 2019 in Economics with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:10 IST

George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for 3 weeks for drink...

Singapore, Oct 14 (ANI): Hollywood star George Clooney's sister-in-law Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec was on Monday sentenced to three weeks in jail and fined USD 6,400 in a traffic court in Singapore for various traffic offences, including drink driving.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:51 IST

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' sets out on a new journey in Season 3 trailer

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): The wait is getting shorter as the trailer of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 has finally landed!

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:30 IST

From Alia to Anushka, Bollywood showers birthday wishes on Zoya Akhtar

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities sent in their wishes for ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who ringed in her 47th birthday on Monday, with some showering love on her while others bringing to light few of her unseen pictures!

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:09 IST

K-pop star Sulli dead at 25, fans pin blame on cyber-bullying

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): One of Korea's popular music stars, Sulli passed away at the age of 25 on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:52 IST

Taylor Swift sings praises for Madonna

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Seems like pop star Taylor Swift had the time of her life at Madonna's final Madame X theatre show in Brooklyn.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:19 IST

'War' continues to smash box office records, nears Rs 275 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Continuing its winning streak, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action-drama 'War' is soon to touch the Rs 275 mark at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:12 IST

Hilary Duff gives update on 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot, says story...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): The last time viewers saw Lizzie McGuire, she was graduating middle school and pretending to be a pop star in Rome, Italy, on a school trip. Wondering what the reboot has to offer? According to actor Hilary Duff, who is reprising her fan-favourite role, it will foll

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:05 IST

The 'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter passes away

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): The 'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter breathed her last on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:33 IST

First weekend report: 'The Sky Is Pink' mints Rs. 10.70 crore

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's latest outing, 'The Sky Is Pink', which opened to a lacklustre start, registered low numbers in its opening weekend.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:17 IST

Rishi Kapoor celebrates 42 years of 'Doosara Aadmi' with...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): As the classic cult film 'Doosara Aadmi' clocked 42 years of its release today, Rishi Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback to commemorate the special day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:56 IST

Hillary Clinton defends Meghan Markle amid her war against...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Meghan Markle has found a supporter in Hillary Clinton! The former US State Secretary defended the Duchess of Sussex, saying that her biracial background "certainly" played a role in the British tabloids' harsh treatment.

Read More
iocl