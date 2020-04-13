Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin celebrate Easter Holiday with cuddles, feast in Canada

Washington D.C. [USA], April 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin celebrated Easter together as they continued with social distancing in Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old pop star and Baldwin posted sweet photos on their respective Instagram Stories to document their Easter celebrations, complete with a feast of food on Sunday (local time).

The 23-year-old model shared adorable candid moments from their holiday celebrations with a collage of selfies featuring plenty of smiles, kisses and silly facial expressions. "Love u, babe," Bieber captioned his own Instagram post.



The duo also cuddled by the lake near their home as they listened to music and enjoyed the view together.

The pair knows how to celebrate a holiday. In honour of Valentine's Day, the newlyweds enjoyed an intimate candlelit dinner inside their California home which they had covered in roses and other romantic decorations.

The 'Baby' singer captioned a photo of his wife on February 14, "My forever valentine." He also shared a video on his Instagram story showing that he laid rose petals along the path leading to their dining room table -- which the singer also decorated with a bouquet and chocolates. (ANI)

