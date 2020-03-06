Justin Bieber opens up about how he first met Hailey Baldwin

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 6 (ANI): Justin Bieber during his visit to the 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday (local time), revealed to the guest host Demi Lovato about the day he met his wife for the first time. He also joked that their parents set them up for an arranged marriage.

According to E!News, the 26-year old singer began to reveal that their first interaction was almost too good to be true, and shared "We met in the early mornings of a 'TODAY Show' taping. We, um, I'm pretty sure she didn't want to be there...her dad dragged her out of bed in the morning and basically was like, 'You know...' I think, because she was raised Christian, and I think she...they found out that, like, I--I think it was an arranged marriage, I'm pretty sure. I'm not...Looking back now, I'm like, It was definitely an arranged marriage. Like, they set this whole thing up."

Justin's revelation continued: "No, but um, since, like you know, she was raised Christian and she's like, 'Oh, I wanna, you know, introduce you Justin and his mom, you know, they have similar values and believe the same thing. We think you guys would be good friends'--It was definitely an arranged marriage now that I'm thinking about it. Goodness gracious!"

Lovato who was amused to hear the story, chimed, "Well, Mom, Dad, if you're listening. It's time, because I'm 27...arrange it up."

Also, the 'Baby' singer couldn't help but gush over his bride. And he told Demi that he is excited to hit the road with her when he starts touring for his new album 'Changes.'

The pop star shared that it's going to be his first time travelling after getting married, so they are going to do a lot of fun stuff. See the world together and it is going to be cool. (ANI)

