Justin Bieber performs with Kanye West's Sunday Service choir

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 24 (ANI): Justin Bieber lent his vocal talents to Kanye West's Sunday Service choir and sang gospel singer Marvin Sapp's 'Never Would Have Made It.'

According to E!News, the 'Yummy' singer joined the famed choir on Sunday (local time) and Kim Kardashian recorded and shared the performance on her Instagram Story.



Bieber was seen standing by the piano sporting a red sweatshirt as Kanye West's daughter North West stood by him. The crowd cheered the crooner as he hit every single note with perfect pitch.



Bieber also shared the video on Instagram.

After finishing his song, he got off the circular stage and embraced Kanye in the sea of singers.

The 25-year-old singer's performance was preceded by the Choir singing 'The Box' and 'Ballin,' in addition to 'Jesus Is King' and other songs that had the audience on their feet, including North who danced and sang along with the choir.

The 'Love Yourself' singer's performance with Kanye came just days after the release of Justin's album 'Changes' and it debuted No. 1 on the 'Billboard 200 Chart' marking his seventh album to do so.

According to Billboard, Bieber is the youngest solo artist to have seven no. 1 albums, having beaten out the previous record-holder Elvis Presley. (ANI)

