Justin Bieber performs 'Yummy' on SNL

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 9 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber surprised his fans by performing 'Yummy' on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The singer even hinted his fans about the surprise as he shared a post on his Instagram and wrote, "Here we go. #snl @nbcsnl. Bringing out a little surprise tonight."

According to People magazine, in the episode hosted by America's drag queen RuPaul, it was Justin's first live television performance since announcing the new album.

The song 'Yummy' that came out on January 3, is all about the popstar's wife Hailey Baldwin, who was also on the set to support his husband.





Bieber who was decked up in a black t-shirt and baggy jade pants was later joined by few backup dancers in the green box.

SNL even shared a series of the picture from the episode on their official Instagram account.



But that is not it, for his second performance Justin brought rapper Quavo for their collaboration 'Intentions'.



Track 'Intentions' that dropped on Friday is Bieber's new single featuring the American rapper. (ANI)

