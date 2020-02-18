Justin Bieber reflects on attention he received after crying in public in 2018

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 18 (ANI): Justin Bieber opened up about the pictures from summer of 2018 that had made headlines after paparazzi caught the music superstar looking visibly upset in New York City.

On Monday, the 25-year-old singer shed more light on the pictures in the ninth instalment of 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', his 10-part YouTube Originals docuseries. In August 2018, the images made headlines as they showed Hailey Baldwin Bieber comforting her then-fiance as she held his face in his hands, while tears stream down his cheeks.

At that time, fans spread rumours that Bieber was in the middle of a breakdown and that Baldwin and he were having relationship troubles as she was seen crying in pictures shot later that day.

But when the 'Yummy' singer reflected back on it, he said, "I'm just being a normal person and crying. When I'm in the media and I look at things on the internet and people are like, 'Justin's upset, why is he upset?" He also stated that he feels like they don't give him permission to be upset and feels that he doesn't have the permission to be human and shed tears.

"There's so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, you know? But they don't have cameras capturing it. So people are like, 'Is he okay, is he having a mental breakdown?' And I'm just emotional...and that's okay"

In the docu-series Baldwin also showed support and understanding and argued that many people can likely be related to Justin's story, she said "There's always going to be good days and bad days, if you work a 9 to 5 job or if you're Justin. It doesn't really matter who you are, everybody's going to have days where they feel crappy and they don't feel like pushing through that day but it's part of life." *(

The Canadian singer also shed light on that particular day in New York City and stated that it wasn't about anything specific. He recalled his day with Hailey while looking at print-outs of the tearful photos and said, "I remember just struggling. " remember feeling, like, emotionally, just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of, like, frustrated.You know, there's been a lot of things that have happened in my life and, um, I think this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed."

Now, Justin continues to be honest about his mental health journey on social media like Instagram and other platforms. In his docu-series, he revealed some of the tools and techniques he uses to help with stress management. (ANI)

