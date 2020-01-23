Justin Bieber serves 'Yummy' food with James Corden

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 23 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber served grilled cheese and fish tacos in 'Yummy' food truck along with comedian James Corden in Los Angeles.

Justin shared a series of pictures from the day on his Instagram.

The singer wore an apron and cap that had his and James's picture printed on it along with a text that read 'Yummy FOOD TRUCK.'





"Stay on the lookout for James Cordon coming up," the 'Yummy' singer captioned the post.

'The Late Late Show with James Corden' host was also seen accompanying the singer.



According to TMZ, the cost for each food item was only $1.00 and the money benefited the Los Angeles food bank.

As for the official menu that hung outside the truck had a couple of Justin's singles written on it. 'Where Are You Now That I Cheese You?' for the grilled cheese and 'Despatacos' for the fish tacos. (ANI)

