Justin Bieber shares romantic tribute to wife Hailey for Valentine's Day

Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): Love is in the air for pop star Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber who were keeping it steamy in the romance department this Valentine's Day with their alluring photoshoot.

The 27-year-old singer set the internet on fire with his alluring Valentine's Day tribute to his supermodel wife, who rocked in a sensual pink lingerie set teamed up with a garter belt from Victoria's Secret while sitting on a white couch.

"Happy Valentine's Day baby," Justin captioned the post.



He also sent another sweet Valentine's Day message to his 25-year-old wife sharing a photo of her puckering up to him while they were out to lunch.



Hailey posted the same image to her Instagram Story on February 14, captioning the snap, "Valentine I love you baby."



Before Justin and Hailey marked the sweet holiday on social media, they actually kicked off the celebrations on Sunday, February 13, with an extra special night out. The duo enjoyed a double date with Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker, to Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, E! News reported.

For the occasion, Justin kept it cute and simple by rocking a white t-shirt and jacket and a pair of black sunglasses, while his wife of almost four years wore a white tank top and blinged-out necklace as they chilled in their suite.

For the unversed, the much-loved couple had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, before splitting, then reconciled in June 2018 after Justin broke up with his long-time girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez.

Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. They officially got married in front of their family and friends in 2019. (ANI)

