Justin Bieber shares steaming picture with wife on Instagram

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): While others are enjoying their Christmas Holidays at home, clad in warm winter clothes, singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is sunbathing with wife, Hailey.

The singer on Thursday (local time) shared a shirtless picture of him flaunting his alluring tattoos as he struck pose with his wife Hailey Bieber, who is seen leaning into his arms.



The sun-soaked picture features the singer flashing his super cool white hat as his wife sits underneath the countertop donning a black bralette top with a navy blue shirt, which she accessorised with a stylish pair of black sunglasses.

Hailey reposted the same picture on her Instagram with a one-word caption, "squish".

Soon the picture shared by the pop sensation garnered more than three millions of likes and was flooded with comments from their fans and celebrities from the entertainment world. (ANI)

