Justin Bieber's YouTube docuseries stream today

The 10-episode YouTube docuseries titled 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' by the global pop star has released their first episode today.

The docuseries is a documentary series chronicling the making of Bieber's first album in four years.

The 25-year old posted the first episode, 'Leaving the Spotlight - Justin Bieber: Seasons' on YouTube.

'A look back at Justin's life after canceling the last leg of his Purpose Tour,' read the captioned of the episode.

'Yummy' singer on his Instagram account shared the news. The caption of the picture read, 'Starts today.'



The post attracted positives comments and excitement among the fans as the series is meant to give fans a full circle look of Justin's life.






