Justin Theroux proud of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for joining Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Days after Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, her ex-husband Justin Theroux has backed her up.

Theroux, who got separated from Aniston in 2018, congratulated the 'Friends' star on joining Instagram and said he was proud of her.

"She had sworn she was not gonna do it, and then she did it. I'm so proud of her -- I thought it was so great, the world's about to learn what a hilarious woman she is if they don't already. She's gonna be good at this," he told Extra, cited People magazine.

The ex-husband was also the first one to comment on her inaugural post, writing, "Woot Woot! #first."

The 50 years old, joined Instagram last week with a 'Friends' reunion photo that caused havoc for the app. She also broke a Guinness World Record, reaching a million followers on the platform faster than anyone.



(ANI)

