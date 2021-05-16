Justin Timberlake enjoys 'coolest' visit to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with son

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake enjoyed the 'coolest' visit to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World with his eldest child Silas on Saturday (local time).

Sharing a sneak peek into his fun day at Disney, the 10-time Grammy Award winner took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures and videos where he is seen building his own lightsabers with his 6-year-old son.





"I don't know who was freaking out more... me or my six year old. This was the coolest. Big thank you to @waltdisneyworld for an amazing trip," Timberlake wrote in the caption.



In a video shared by Timberlake, the father-son duo is seen putting together their lightsabers, which appeared to be a breeze for Silas, but not so much for the singer. "When your six year old assembles his lightsaber twice as fast as you," the father of two wrote.



Timberlake shares son Silas with wife Jessica Biel, whom he married in Italy in October 2012. The couple welcomed their second son, Phineas, in July 2020.

According to People Magazine, Timberlake in a January interview on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard where he opened up about trying to raise his kids out of the spotlight.

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private. But we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the way of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do," the Palmer star said at that time. (ANI)

