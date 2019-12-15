Justin Timberlake invites wife Jessica Biel to film set after 'holding hands' incident

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 15 (ANI): Following Justin Timberlake's apology to Jessica Biel after the holding hands incident with his 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright, the actor has invited his wife to join him on the sets of his new film.

According to Us Weekly, "Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting [Palmer] so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha."

The 38-year-old singer made headlines after he and Wainwright were spotted holding hands and getting cosy at a New Orleans bar in November.

After the incident, Timberlake acknowledged in an Instagram apology which Biel encouraged him to post that he had "a strong lapse in judgement" that night and noted that "nothing happened" between him and Wainwright.

The parents of 4-year-old Silas continue to work through their issues. "Jessica plans to visit him there," the source adds, noting that they are also "planning to go out together."

A source revealed that for the 37-year-old actress, Biel, getting over this scandal won't be easy. The source previously told that she was "very upset and embarrassed" by Justin's behaviour, and "thought it was completely inappropriate." (ANI)

