Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel grab eyeballs with scary Halloween costumes

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel grabbed eyeballs as they dressed in their scariest costumes at the annual star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 37-year-old model dressed up as her husband, sporting a curly wig to channel his iconic "NSYNC" look, while her 38-year-old husband went as her microphone. Two more guests joined them as other members of the boy band, reported E-News website.

"This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don't know any NSYNC songs and you're married to @justintimberlake. Well played, husband, well played." Biel captioned the picture on Instagram.

During the big event, Biel made a straight line for the refreshments table and grabbed a container of French fries, which she fed her husband through his large costume.

The two chatted with many invitees, including Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford. Timberlake and Biel were later spotted on the dance floor, packing on the PDA and showcased their best dance moves.

Other celebs who attended the party included Lisa Rinna, Paris Hilton, Laverne Cox, and Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, who spent time with a couple of girlfriends.

Also spotted at the gala event was Nina Dobrev, who dressed up like Billie Eilish, Gerard Butler, and Ryan Phillippe, who hung out with some male friends.

While Timberlake and Biel have debuted amazing family costumes on Halloween in recent years with their son Silas, now 4, this is the first time the two have showcased a couple's costume at a celebrity event. (ANI)

