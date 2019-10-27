Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel grab eyeballs with scary Halloween costumes

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:32 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel grabbed eyeballs as they dressed in their scariest costumes at the annual star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday.
The 37-year-old model dressed up as her husband, sporting a curly wig to channel his iconic "NSYNC" look, while her 38-year-old husband went as her microphone. Two more guests joined them as other members of the boy band, reported E-News website.
"This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don't know any NSYNC songs and you're married to @justintimberlake. Well played, husband, well played." Biel captioned the picture on Instagram.
During the big event, Biel made a straight line for the refreshments table and grabbed a container of French fries, which she fed her husband through his large costume.
The two chatted with many invitees, including Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford. Timberlake and Biel were later spotted on the dance floor, packing on the PDA and showcased their best dance moves.
Other celebs who attended the party included Lisa Rinna, Paris Hilton, Laverne Cox, and Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, who spent time with a couple of girlfriends.
Also spotted at the gala event was Nina Dobrev, who dressed up like Billie Eilish, Gerard Butler, and Ryan Phillippe, who hung out with some male friends.
While Timberlake and Biel have debuted amazing family costumes on Halloween in recent years with their son Silas, now 4, this is the first time the two have showcased a couple's costume at a celebrity event. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:38 IST

Lindsay Lohan praises Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus after shady...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): After sharing a shady post about the budding romance between singer Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan praised the two stars and cleared her intentions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:40 IST

Adele shows off her slim figure at Drake's birthday party

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Adele had a great time enjoying herself while celebrating rapper Drake's birthday on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:59 IST

Here's how Shah Rukh's son AbRam reacted to his appearance on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan who recently grabbed the guest's couch at David Letterman's show on Netflix, shared a funny incident about his 'softer littlest one.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:57 IST

Elton John cancels Indianapolis concert due to illness

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Elton John who was set to perform in Indianapolis, has canceled his event due to illness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:56 IST

Sara Ali Khan kickstarts Diwali celebrations with family

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities with her family including father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:56 IST

Ananya Panday urges fans to celebrate cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Newbie Ananya Panday on Saturday requested her fans and other social media buffs to celebrate this Diwali cracker-free.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

Shraddha Kapoor bats for cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday urged her fans and followers to celebrate cracker-free Diwali for the sake of environment and animals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

Varun Dhawan enjoys Diwali party with star-studded gang

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): With celebrations in full swing for the much-awaited festival of the year, Diwali actor Varun Dhawan seems to be having a lot of fun in the company of his friends.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:44 IST

Multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' off to low start internationally

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): On its opening day, multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores at the international box office.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:09 IST

We have come a long way baby: SRK on 8th anniversary of Ra.One

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelmed on the completion of 8 years of the first VFX movie Ra.One.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:49 IST

Marjaavaan: Rakul Preet Singh sets the floor on fire in 'Haiya Ho'

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Rakul Preet Singh has set the temperatures soaring with her sizzling moves in the latest track 'Haiya Ho' from the upcoming film 'Marjaavaan.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:30 IST

Multi-starrer Housefull 4 opens with Rs 18.85 crores on Day 1

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has collected Rs 18.85 crores across India on its first day of release.

Read More
iocl