Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel head to mountains, practise social distancing

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 26 (ANI): American singer Justin Timberlake and wife and actor Jessica Biel headed to the mountains to quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time), and posted a photo of his wife, in the middle of a snow-filled mountainscape alongside their dog and urged his followers to stay isolated. Along with the picture he wrote, "Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these , I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy."



In the post, the 'Love Train' singer told his fans to check out his Instagram Stories for "ways you can support your local communities."

He linked donation pages to Feeding America, World Central Kitchen's, American Red Cross, and Save the Children.

The couple's trip came a week after a source told Us Weekly that the 'My Love' singer was planning a tropical getaway for the 'Total Recall' actor after a rocky couple of months.

On March 12, an insider told Us Weekly that Justin wanted to do a beach vacation with Jessica, just the two of them to celebrate her birthday and have some alone time. "It's been hard for them to plan because of various work commitments."

On March 3, the couple enjoyed Biel's birthday together despite their bumpy road following Timberlake's PDA scandal in New Orleans with his 'Palmer' costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2019.

Jessica and Justin celebrated the 'Next' actor's 39th birthday with a pyjama-themed party.

A source to Us Weekly informed about the birthday bash and shared "Justin was dancing and making everyone laugh and doting on Jessica. He really made the night all about making her happy."

Timberlake also paid tribute to his love on Instagram via a post on her birthday and wrote, "Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you." (ANI)

