Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Rose McGowan show support for Britney Spears after conservatorship court hearing

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Celebrities from Hollywood and the music fraternity have come out strongly in support of Britney Spears, after her bombshell testimony for the judge in her conservatorship case.

Appearing before Judge Brenda Penny, Britney spoke out against the 13-year conservatorship and stated why the conservatorship held by her father Jamie Spears needs to end, telling the judge, "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial."

The songstress's ex-boyfriend, actor and singer Justin Timberlake took to his Twitter handle to support her saying she's being done wrong by her family, her conservators, and the courts, especially when it comes to controlling her own body.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what's happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live," he tweeted.



Joining the #FreeBritney campaign, actor and director Rose McGowan tweeted, "Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN." She also took to Instagram to share a video telling Spears to "fight on" and to "keep fighting. We are with you."

Superstar Mariah Carey also shared her support for the singer on Twitter by writing, "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong."





Singer Brandy Norwood tweeted, "Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans."



American TV personality Meghan McCain also tweeted her support in several posts, writing, "How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail."

Britney also revealed that she wants to have another child, which she said she has been unable to do.

She said, "I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children any more children," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer appeared live via Zoom, in the Downtown L.A. courtroom, to voice her issues with her father, Jamie Spears.

Earlier on Wednesday, Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari hinted at the termination of conservatorship as he donned a "Free Britney" message shirt. The '#FreeBritney' movement also gathered outside the courthouse to support her.

On a related note, Jamie already stepped down as co-conservator of Britney's back in 2019, Jodi Montgomery is now her permanent personal conservator, but according to the earlier reports the singer wants him out as the co-conservator of her estate as well, so he can no longer manage her business affairs.

The 39-year old singer had stated earlier that she will not perform again as long as Jamie is part of the conservatorship and will focus on her other priorities till then. (ANI)

