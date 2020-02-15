Justin Timberlake rings in V-Day by sharing throwback pic with Jessica Biel

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 15 (ANI): American singer Justin Timberlake celebrated Valentine's Day with wife Jessica Biel by sharing an adorable throwback picture from their days of romance.

The 39-year-old singer took the moment to Instagram and penned an emotional message for Biel and wrote, "Throwback to our first year together. It ain't hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y'all!!" Timberlake wrote on Instagram.



Jessica reciprocated the love and shared a picture of Timberlake and their four-year-old son Silas.

The 'Shock and Awe' star captioned the post, "My valentines. Love you guys to the [moon]."



These social media posts came after Timberlake and Biel's marriage was mirred by rumours after the former was photographed holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, co-star in his upcoming flick 'Palmer'.

In December last year, the 'Say Something' singer issued a public apology on Instagram in which he wrote, "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love."



Earlier this month, Biel and Timberlake made their first public appearance since the incident at the red carpet premiere for Biel's new season of her TV series, 'The Sinner.' (ANI)

