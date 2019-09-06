Justin Timberlake to star in 'Palmer'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is all set to star in 'Palmer', an upcoming drama feature.

The shooting of the film is slated to start in late fall, reported Variety. American actor-director Fisher Stevens is helming the flick.

'Green Book' producer Charles B Wessler will serve as the producer alongside John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Sidney Kimmel, and Daniel Nadler. SK Global and Nadler will co-finance the film.

'Palmer', written by Cheryl Guerriero, focuses a former college football phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

Apart from this film, Timberlake is reprising his voice role on 'Trolls World Tour,' the sequel to 'Trolls,' for which he earned a Best Original Song Oscar nomination for 'Can't Stop the Feeling!'

Timberlake's feature film credits include 'The Social Network,' 'Wonder Wheel,' 'Inside Llewyn Davis' and 'Trouble with the Curve.'

Stevens' credits include helming the documentaries 'Before the Flood,' 'Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' and 'The Cove,' for which he and Louis Psihoyos won the Oscar for Best Documentary.

Stevens' acting credits include 'Succession,' 'The Grand Budapest Hotel,' 'Hail, Caesar!' and the upcoming 'Motherless Brooklyn.'

Rest of the details about the upcoming film have been kept under wraps. (ANI)