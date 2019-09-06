Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake to star in 'Palmer'

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is all set to star in 'Palmer', an upcoming drama feature.
The shooting of the film is slated to start in late fall, reported Variety. American actor-director Fisher Stevens is helming the flick.
'Green Book' producer Charles B Wessler will serve as the producer alongside John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Sidney Kimmel, and Daniel Nadler. SK Global and Nadler will co-finance the film.
'Palmer', written by Cheryl Guerriero, focuses a former college football phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.
Apart from this film, Timberlake is reprising his voice role on 'Trolls World Tour,' the sequel to 'Trolls,' for which he earned a Best Original Song Oscar nomination for 'Can't Stop the Feeling!'
Timberlake's feature film credits include 'The Social Network,' 'Wonder Wheel,' 'Inside Llewyn Davis' and 'Trouble with the Curve.'
Stevens' credits include helming the documentaries 'Before the Flood,' 'Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' and 'The Cove,' for which he and Louis Psihoyos won the Oscar for Best Documentary.
Stevens' acting credits include 'Succession,' 'The Grand Budapest Hotel,' 'Hail, Caesar!' and the upcoming 'Motherless Brooklyn.'
Rest of the details about the upcoming film have been kept under wraps. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:20 IST

Camila Cabello reveals why she's tight-lipped about her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello opened up about her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:50 IST

Kaitlynn Carter celebrates her birthday with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Kaitlynn Carter celebrated her birthday with none other than her rumoured girlfriend and singer Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:50 IST

Brad Pitt reveals he plans on making fewer films

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt, who is looking forward to a life which is less focussed on acting, opened up about his film career and revealed that he is planning to make fewer movies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:09 IST

Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif urge fans to shun...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic in the country and urged fans to support the mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 03:33 IST

Robert Downey Jr set to return as Iron Man for 'Marvel' spinoff

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Good news for all the 'Marvel' fans! Five months after Tony Stark, played by actor Robert Downey Jr, sacrificed himself for the greater good in the 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame', Marvel sources have claimed that he is preparing to return as the iconic superhero Iron

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 03:15 IST

Sonam Kapoor remembers braveheart Neerja Bhanot

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'Neerja' brought to the big screen the real-life story of a courageous young flight attendant Neerja Bhanot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:50 IST

Kriti Sanon to attend New York Fashion Week'19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon who has created a niche for herself in Bollywood with her girl-next-door image will be seen attending the upcoming New York Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:03 IST

It's a wrap for Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): It's a wrap for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'!

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:30 IST

Alia Bhatt receives nomination for Most Inspiring Asian Woman'19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Seems like there is no stopping Alia Bhatt as she recently received a nomination for The E! People's Choice Awards 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:04 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello cuddle in his hometown

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Shawn Mendes and rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello seem to be enjoying their love life at Mendes' hometown in Canada.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:16 IST

Here's how B-town pays tributes to its gurus

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities extended greetings to their mentors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:43 IST

Camila Cabello drops tracks 'Shameless', 'Liar' from next...

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello on Thursday dropped her two latest singles 'Shameless' and 'Liar' from her project, Romance.

Read More
iocl