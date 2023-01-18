K-dramas set to flood popular OTT platform this year

Washington (US), January 17 (ANI): Streaming Giant Netflix has announced 34 new titles of Korean shows, which will make their debut on the platform this year, as reported by Variety.

The new shows will include K-dramas, films and unscripted TV shows, Variety reported.

With the growing popularity of K-dramas, and K-bands and the roaring success of the survival drama 'Squid Game' on this platform last year, Netflix is a eyeing a similar response from the K-dramas.

The K-dramas to be streamed on Netflix include 'Song of the Bandits', 'Bloodhounds', 'Celebrity', 'Queenmaker', 'A Time Called You' and 'Doona!'



Netflix will add six new Korean films to the streaming platform. Sci-fi thriller 'Jung_E', written and directed by Yeon Sang Ho, will stream from January 20, while 'The Match' showcases a teacher-student rivalry between Lee Byung Hun ('Emergency Declaration') and Yoo Ah In ('Seoul Vibe'). Revenge-themed 'Ballerina', directed by Lee Chung-hyun ('The Call'), stars Jun Jung Seo ('Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area') and Park Yurim ('Drive My Car').

The highly anticipated revenge drama 'The Glory' will also return in March on Netflix. Other series returning for a second season include the apocalyptic horror series 'Sweet Home' and military drama 'D.P'.

The Sci-fi series 'Black Knight' will also join the new line-up of shows.

Survival dramas 'Physical: 100', 'Siren: Survive the Island', 'Nineteen to Twenty' and 'The Devil's Plan' will also stream on Netflix.

Two documentaries -- 'Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong's Unreleased Short Film (working title)' about the quest for Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-Ho's debut film and true-crime documentary 'In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal', exploring the self-proclaimed 'messiahs' in modern Korean history -- are part of the new line-ups, as reported by Variety. (ANI)

