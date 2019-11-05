Kaitlynn Carter pens essay on her relationship with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C.[USA], Nov 5 (ANI): American reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter opened up about her relationship with Miley Cyrus and how they fell in love in a short time.

In an essay that Carter penned for Elle, she opened up about her ongoing journey to discover her sexuality and said their relationship was the real deal. "This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her," writes Carter, who didn't specifically name Cyrus. "It wasn't quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn't very complicated, either," reported Page Six.

The 31-year-old star added that until that trip, the thought had never crossed her mind that she was capable of loving a woman the way she loved her. But after thinking about her past relationships, she recollected that she never had a 'type'.

After their brief romance, Carter and Cyrus broke up in September and then she talked about memories of 'Carter's split from Brody Jenner and Cyrus' separation from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Since their relationship ended, Cyrus has moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

'Hills: New Beginnings' star reiterated the profound impact the relationship had on her life.

To summon up, she told although her relationship with the friend (Miley) was often referred by media as a 'summer fling' or a 'same-sex' affair, it was much more than that, she wrote, "This was a profound journey of self-discovery. For the first time, I listened to myself, forgot about the 'norm', and lived."

The two were longtime friends before taking the next step, which caught Carter by surprise when it initially happened.

While explaining the profound relationship, Carter added, "I didn't have to think about a thing or overanalyze," she explains. "It just happened and it felt exactly right. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I'd always been drawn to her in a way I wasn't with other friends, but until that trip, it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense." (ANI)

