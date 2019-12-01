Kaley Cuoco celebrates 34th birthday on 'The Flight Attendant' sets

New Delhi [India], Dec 01 (ANI): 'The Big Bang Theory' star, Kaley Cuoco had an extra special celebration for her 34th birthday.

The actor, who is currently filming for 'The Flight Attendant' in Bangkok, Thailand, shared a clip of her sweet birthday celebration on Instagram.

In the video, she is seen amazed with the surprise arranged by the cast and crew of her upcoming drama series.

Towards the end, she gets emotional as everyone around her sang a rendition of "Happy Birthday" after presenting her with two cakes.

"Thank you so much," Cuoco said once the song was over. "This has been such an unbelievable experience. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I cannot believe I turned an age on-camera ... This was a total dream. This is awesome, I'll never forget this birthday."

Cuoco also echoed the same feelings in the caption of her post. "This might have been the coolest birthday to date. I turned 34 on camera while shooting our final TFA Bangkok scene overlooking the Thailand skyline surrounded by extreme support and love," wrote the actor.

"Thank you everyone for making me feel so special so far from home!" Cuoco continued. "Also my bday is just starting in the states so I'm gonna ride this wave as long as humanely possible."

Post the release of the last season of ' The Big Bang Theory' this year, the 34-year-old actor has been involved with other projects.

'The Flight Attendant' is expected to premiere on HBO Max next year. (ANI)

