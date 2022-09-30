Kanye West clarifies he uploaded Kris's photo for good reason

Los Angeles [US], September 30 (ANI): After Kanye West uploaded a photo of Kris Jenner as his display photo on Instagram, many thought it was another subtle dig at Kris but turns out it is the other way around!



Soon after uploading a photo of Kris Jenner as his display picture, Kanye uploaded an Instagram story and wrote, "I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect...let's change the narrative".



Earlier, when Kanye uploaded Kris's photo as his display photo, many were left confused. Many thought it was yet another dig at Kris.

Prior to all this, Kanye called Kris Jenner out through various Instagram posts where he posted quite many rants against Kris.

Earlier this month, took to Instagram to share a post admitting that he has an addiction to porn and that it "destroyed" his family. Kanye has now deleted the post.

According to Page Six, Kanye wrote, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."



For the unversed, Kanye was referring to how Kris Jenner, who oversees Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, supported her children as they participated in photo shoots for Playboy magazines in September 2019 and 2007, respectively.

In the other post, he wrote names of spouses and former boyfriends or spouses of Kardashian - Jenner sisters - "Tristan Trav Scott". He captioned the post "Calling my fellow cum doners We in this 2gethr". (Travis is Kylie's boyfriend; Tristan is Khloe's ex while Scott is Kourtney's ex-husband).

This was one of the rapper's numerous Instagram postings where he disparaged his ex-mom-in-law, as well as Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, and Charlamagne tha God, with whom he had a prior dispute.

According to Page Six, West greeted Hilary and Mark in a post that has now been deleted, informing them that they were "going to pull me off Instagram."

According to Page Six, Kanye, who shares North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago with Kardashian, has previously disagreed with his four kids going to their school, which he also picked out. In a second post, he shared a screenshot of his text messages where an unidentified person (presumably Kardashian) asked him "to stop."

"No, we need to talk in person, you don't have a say-so of where the kids go to school. Why do you get say say? Cause you half white?" he responded.

She informed him that her mother had asked her to "please stop mentioning" her name throughout their talk. West has been openly criticising Kris since 2019 for supposedly attempting to "lock him up."

Kim wrote a message from her mom Kris Jenner to Kanye that read, "I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end," Kris seemingly begged him, according to Kardashian, to which he replied, "Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school."

In response, Kanye wrote, "Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me...I'm here." (ANI)

