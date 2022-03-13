Kanye West expresses disappointment over Kim Kardashian, daughter North's recent TikTok post

Washington [US], March 13 (ANI): Kanye West has expressed his unhappiness with ex-wife Kim Kardashian for her recent TikTok video with their eight-year-old daughter North.

The 'Donda' rapper took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and posted a screenshot of the video of the mom and daughter singing Machine Gun Kelly's 'Emo Girl'.

"I told y'all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl," he began the caption.



"Leftist don't want fathers to have no say in our children's lives I don't want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I'm not having this And Perez Hilton you still ain't answer my question," he continued.

Calling out actor DL Hughley, he added, "And never put my name next to the word abuse Don't play with my name like that I'm a real person who wants the best for my children And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don't speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u."



Meanwhile, Kim has made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official, while Kanye was recently spotted with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones at a basketball game. (ANI)

