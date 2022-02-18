Kanye West follows Pete Davidson's new Instagram account

Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): After certain online attacks, rapper Kanye West has started following comedian Pete Davidson on his new Instagram account.

Seems like Pete Davidson's return to Instagram is going to get really interesting because one of his new followers is Kanye West-- the estranged husband of beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, whom the 'SNL' star is currently dating.

In his latest tug-of-war with his ex-wife, Kanye followed Pete's new account on Wednesday night, and not quietly, either. He left a pretty ominous ALL CAPS comment, "FOLLOWED." He then posted a screenshot of that, but quickly deleted it, as per TMZ.

Pete launching a new IG account comes amid the online war Kanye West has been involved in "for insulting" the former for some time now.



Just a few days ago, he called Pete a "d**khead" and posted their private messages, where Pete insisted he hopes to squash their beef someday.

Kanye also encouraged folks to scream at Pete, if they saw him out in public. He later posted private texts from Kim, expressing concern for Pete's safety.

The rapper recently threatened to 'beat Pete Davidson's a**' on a song from his 'Donda 2' album.

On the other hand, Pete hasn't followed Kanye yet. He is just following Kim and actor Sebastian Stan.

The 'SNL' star actually deleted his account back in 2018 for mental health reasons. He called the Internet an "evil place". He joined again briefly but dropped out again after posting a concerning note. (ANI)

