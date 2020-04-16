Kanye West reveals he was a 'functioning alcoholic,' but quit drinking

Washington D.C. [USA], April 16 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West recently revealed that he stopped drinking after realising he's a "functioning alcoholic."

According to Page Six, the 42-year-old rapper who has publicly struggled with mental health problems told GQ in its May cover story that he had been drinking vodka in the morning.

He said, But "I haven't had a drink since I realised I needed to take it day by day, but I never owned up or was even told, 'Hey, you're a functioning alcoholic. People have called me a crazy person, people have called me everything ... but not a functioning alcoholic."

The 'I Love It' singer elaborated of his moment of clarity, "One day I was in my office working on the couture collection, and there was some Grey Goose in the fridge and I was just going to get a daytime drink, and I looked and thought, 'Devil, you're not going to beat me today.'" (ANI)

