Kanye West shares video of late-night walk with Julia Fox

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): A day after their romance was made publically official; rapper Kanye West shared a video of his late-night walk with girlfriend-actor Julia Fox.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Kanye shared a video of him capturing Julia walking beside him.

The actor was clad in full black attire, inclusive of an overcoat, pants, black boots and a black bag. Fox looked absolutely glamorous in the video.



West is dating Fox amid finalizing his divorce with reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. Kim had filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.



She is currently dating SNL star, Pete Davidson.

The 'Donda' artist and the 'Uncut Gems' actor most recently confirmed their romance publically by sharing a series of the intimate photoshoot they had at their second lavish date.

In a recent interview with an outlet, Fox shared that she and Kanye have been spending time together after meeting on New Year's Eve.

The actor said she met West in Miami on New Year's Eve and felt an instant connection between them. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,"

Fox added that she and West flew back to New York City, where they watched a play and had dinner at one of her favourite restaurants. The actor also revealed that the duo then headed to a hotel suite filled with clothes for an impromptu photo shoot, that West directed "specially" for her.

She said it felt like a "Cinderella moment" to her.

"Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride." Fox said in a recent interview. (ANI)

