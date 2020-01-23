Kardashian clan spotted at Disney World

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 23 (ANI): The Kardashian clan was recently spotted enjoying roller coasters at Disney's Magic Kingdom with some close friends.

Kylie Jenner was seen with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, with their little baby Stormi Webster, who took a ride on Peter Pan's Flight, as per TMZ.

The two were spotted co-parenting together after several months.

The other members from the family were Kourtney Kardashian who wore a brown leather jacket paired up with a golden chain.

Kourtney was seen seated next to North West, daughter of Kim and Kanye West.

Kris Jenner was with her beau Corey Gamble enjoyed the rides with their grand-daughter Penelope.

According to Page Six, Scott Disick tucked his head underneath a white hooded sweatshirt while at the same time enjoying the thrill. (ANI)

