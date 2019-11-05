Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman call it quits after 4 years split

Washington DC [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): After seperating in 2015, British actor Kate Beckinsale and American director Len Wiseman have finally headed for divorce.

The 46-year-old actor and ex Len Wiseman have finalised their divorce, 'People' magazine confirmed.

Beckinsale married the 'Underworld' director in 2004 and a source confirmed their separation to 'People' in late 2015.

The 'Live Free or Die Hard' director filed for divorce in October 2016 because of the conflicts and differences.

And at that time, both of them renounced the right to support each other.

A source closed to the duo confirmed to 'People' that in November 2015 the two had been separated for several months.

The source also confirmed that they were still friendly and spent time together in Los Angeles whenever Kate goes there, and there wasn't any 'drama' in between them.

"It's just not Kate's style," the insider added.

"They have both had complicated schedules and have grown apart."

The ex-couple met each other in 2003 while working on the first 'Underworld' film together, which Wiseman directed.

The two tied the knot in 2004. (ANI)

