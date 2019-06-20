Kate Hudson shares first family picture

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): American actor Kate Hudson seems all happy as she shares a picture of the love of life in the recent post.

Following the Father's Day, the 40-year-old actor shares a picture of her three children and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Instagram, reported E-News.

Squeezing her entire family in one frame, the actor can be seen with her kids Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa."

"My loves of my life," she wrote.



The sweet candid picture shows Kate shying away from the camera while her two sons and partner are ready for their close-up.

Several people thronged the post with their comments.

"Awww so happy," Chelsea Handler commented.

"JOY," Lena Headey simply wrote.

This is the first time the athletic-wear designer has shared a picture of her boyfriend with her three kids.

To see her and Danny's cutest family moments together, peep into her gallery. From a sweet Mother's Day snap to a cute father-daughter moment between the actor and his baby girl, you won't be able to get enough. (ANI)

