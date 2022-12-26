Kate Hudson states she sees nepotism more prevalent in other industries than "in Hollywood"

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kate Hudson has stated that while she knows nepotism is real, she feels it is more prevalent "way more" in other industries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in a recent interview with The Independent, Kate, the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, waded into the latest cycle of the Hollywood nepotism debate.

As per the outlet, Kate who was among the performers included in a chart for New York Magazine's recent Year of the Nepo-Baby feature, said that when it comes to the "nepotism thing... I don't really care."



"I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it," she continued, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Kate has several siblings in the industry, including Wyatt Russell and Oliver Hudson. She is currently engaged to director Danny Fujikawa, and has publicly supported her eldest son Ryder with his own musical aspirations.

During the interview, the actor further noted that nepotism is not just something that exists in Hollywood and pointed to other industries where she's witnessed nepo baby advantages in action.

"I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!" she said.

Ultimately, Kate says she cares less about what someone's historical relationship to entertainment is and more about whether they work hard and deliver, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

