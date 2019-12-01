Kate Middleton and Prince William have plans to spread some cheer on this Christmas

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 1 (ANI): Seems like the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are ready to serve up a seasonal royal treat!

They are coming together with Mary Berry, the British cookery star in a television show 'Christmas">A Berry Royal Christmas' to prepare a royal festive feast and also to highlight some of Kate and William's favourite causes.

Joined by the British TV cooking supremo Mary Berry, the fulcrum of the television show is to throw a party for those, who work or volunteer for charities and other organisations that help the needy over Christmas.

The Christmas special, the fun-filled TV show will be a lot more than just cooking, albeit, the pair could be seen trying their hands on some special dishes and special recipes, reported ENews.

The show is set to premiere on BBC One on December 16, where the couple would be joined by the former judge on 'The Greatest British Bake Off', Mary Berry.

The trio could be seen visiting several charities that hold a special place in Kate's heart and which are dear to Prince William.

The official Instagram handle of the royal couple shared several pictures giving the public an insight of what to expect from 'Christmas">A Berry Royal Christmas'.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period," the Instagram caption read.



Kate's "commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children," is what led to the idea of collaborating with the 84-year-old food writer. (ANI)

