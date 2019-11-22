Kate Hudson with mother Goldie Hawn
Kate Hudson with mother Goldie Hawn

Kate, Oliver Hudson wish mother Goldie Hawn on her birthday

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): American actor and 'Overboard' star Goldie Hawn who turned 74 on Thursday (local time), was poured in with love from her two children, both actors Kate and Oliver Hudson on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Kate Hudson was the first to write a sweet message to her mother, which came alongside a photo of Hawn holding her granddaughter and Kate's 13-month-old baby girl, Rani Rose.

The 40-year-old actor's Instagram post reads "The two most important ladies in my life and it happens to be one of their birthdays, Happy Birthday beautiful Mama@goldiehawn #HipHipHooray"
In response to the post, Hawn commented, "Oh! I love you, my baby girl!!
Meanwhile, Oliver Hudson also remembered his mother, but instead of sharing a recent photo, the actor took the opportunity to post a legendary throwback on Instagram.
"Happy birthday day to this girl who happens to now be my mother!!!!" he captioned a shot of Hawn in a green bikini with colourful words and designs painted all over her body.
The 43-year old actor goes on to add, "And I apologize for stretching your stomach but your bounce-back was all world... I love you Ma! Keep saving the world! @goldiehawn" Oliver, jokingly added of her toned physique in the image.
Responding to her son's post, Hawn sweetly wrote, "Oh honey. I love you and my tummy that held you. It served us well! "
Over the years, Kate has often spoken about the close relationship she shares with Hawn and what the Overboard actress has taught her since becoming a mother.
In addition to Rani, who Kate shares with actor and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, she is also mom to 8-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with singer and ex-fiance Matt Bellamy and 15-year-old son Ryder Russell, from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:54 IST

Madhuri Dixit posts a heartfelt note on Saroj Khan's birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): 'Devdas' actor and Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene wished choreographer Saroj Khan on her birthday by sharing a picture alongside heartfelt note on social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't attend royal holiday following...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): The tensions between the two royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry continued to ripple leading to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing that they will not be spending the holiday with the royal family at Sandringham this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Jenelle Evans keeping healthy terms with ex Nathan Griffith amid...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Reality television star Jenelle Evans might be in the middle of her divorce with estranged husband David Eason but she is keeping a healthy relationship with her ex Nathan Griffith.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:40 IST

Chris Brown welcomes baby boy with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Singer Chris Brown is now a proud father for the second time as he welcomed a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:37 IST

Selena Gomez announces release date of next album

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez has revealed the release date of her next album.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:34 IST

Kartik Aaryan receives adorable birthday surprise from parents

New Delhi (India), Nov 22 (ANI): As Kartik Aaryan turned 29 on Friday, he received a special surprise from his parents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:09 IST

Here's why Kate Middleton skipped Tusk Conservation Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): A doting mother and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, skipped the Tusk Conservation Awards gala because of her children.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:59 IST

Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law opens up about his split with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Elsa Pataky, Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law opened up about his marriage with singer Miley Cyrus which ended in less than a year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:03 IST

Here's why Chris Martin is not organising Coldplay concerts

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Rock band Coldplay is releasing their new album 'Everyday Life' on Friday, but giving a major setback to fans as it has announced that they are not coming up with any tour. The reason might leave you into deep thinking!

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:02 IST

Shilpa Shetty shares kiss with her 'cookie' Raj Kundra on 10th...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Shilpa Shetty who jetted off to Japan to celebrate her marriage anniversary with husband and businessman Raj Kundra, shared a heartfelt post on the special occasion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 08:32 IST

Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift dispute, 'people need to...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): After the heated controversy, Scooter Braun finally broke his silence on the dispute between Taylor Swift and her former label, Big Machine Records.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:53 IST

'Main Janta Hoon' highlights budding love between Emraan, Vedhika

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi dropped the second song from 'The Body' and it portrays the sweet chemistry and growing romance between him and of his leading lady Vedhika.

Read More
iocl